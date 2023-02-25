Most underrated park in NJ is a great summer destination

There's nothing I love more about living in New Jersey than being so close to miles and miles of beaches.

That being said, there are times when you want to check out something else our state has to offer.

Whether it's a deep sea fishing excursion with the Miss Barnegat Light, going to the state's largest go-kart track, or headed to American Dream, there's always something fun to do in New Jersey.

But let's say you don't want to have to deal with the hassle of a large crowd.

Because let's face it, there are a lot of people who call New Jersey home, and places can get really crowded, real quick.

Photo by RODRIGO GONZALEZ on Unsplash

Fortunately, one of the most underrated places to visit in New Jersey is seldom crowded, it offers gorgeous views, and the best part is it's free!

That checks off three big boxes in my book!

So, What NJ Park Is A Must Visit This Summer?

New Jersey has a ton of parks, like Jenny Jump State Forrest, Allaire State Park, Monmouth Battlefield Park, and even Island Beach State Park.

These are all great parks to visit but you may still run into the issue of a huge crowd.

According to the experts at Only In Your State, there's one park that not many people know about that offers great views and lots of hiking.

This park offers a massive lake area, where you can fish, hike, and picnic.

Photo by Wren Meinberg on Unsplash

It also features miles of hiking around the brooks and creeks as well as athletic fields that are open to the public.

Congrats to Hedden Park, a part of the Morris County Parks System for being ranked one of New Jersey's best-hidden gem parks in the state.

You can find the park at 124 Reservoir Ave, Randolph, NJ.

Plan your full visit by going to the Morris County Park Commission website.

