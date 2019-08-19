Most of NJ family dies in crash — 11-year-old is only survivor

The Sikh community has thrown its support around an 11-year-old Carteret boy who was the sole survivor of a head on collision in Virginia on Thursday.

Gurmeet Singh, 44, his wife Jasleen Kaur, 38, son Yash, 11, and six-year-old daughter were traveling on Route 340 in Page County, Virginia around 2 p.m. in a Dodge Caravan minivan when they were hit by a Ford F-250 pickup, according to Virginia State Police. The Ford's driver, Douglas W. Sours, 65, of Shenandoah, Virginia lost control and crossed the center line into the northbound lanes, police said.

Police said three members of family were pronounced dead at the scene. Yash, the only survivor, was flown via medical helicopter to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

All those involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, according to police.

Led by their temple, Dashmesh Darbar of the Port Reading section of Woodbridge Township, members of the the Sikh community have rallied the 11-year-old with a special service called a Diwan on Sunday. About 300 people came to the special "condolence meeting," according to NJ.com.

A GoFundMe page was also created to raise funds for the family's funeral and for Yash's future. It has raised nearly $112,000 in just 24 hours.

Yash suffered pelvic injury, according to the GoFundMe page.

"While nobody can ever fulfill the void in Yash's life, as friends and family, the least we can do is to come together and contribute our share," reads the description on the GoFundMe page.

No charges have been filed against Sours pending the ongoing investigation.

