Most NJ adults fear getting shot and oppose arming teachers

Most New Jersey adults claim gun violence isn't much of a problem in their own town, but plenty still fear being shot, according to a Rutgers-Eagleton Poll released Wednesday.

The poll, conducted in collaboration with the New Jersey Center on Gun Violence Research at Rutgers University, finds 23% are very worried and another 28% are somewhat worried that they or someone they know will become a victim of gun violence.

"While New Jerseyans as a whole may not view gun violence as a major problem, it is a very real and significant concern for certain groups in the state," said Ashley Koning, director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Research Polling. "Experience with and concerns about gun violence are more prevalent among black residents, lower income residents, less educated residents, and those who live in urban areas."

Two-thirds of respondents believe gun violence is either a small problem or no problem at all in their local community. The rest feel gun violence is a big problem or somewhat of a problem locally.

In the poll of more than 1,000 adults, New Jerseyans are split on whether having a gun in the house would ease safety concerns. Thirty-nine percent say a gun in the house makes it safer, while 40 percent say it makes it more dangerous.

"Research tells us that people with guns in the home are at a greater risk of firearm homicide and firearm suicide regardless of storage of practices, the number of guns or type of guns kept in the home," said Michael Ostermann, co-director of the Center on Gun Violence Research.

When it comes to protecting children from violence in schools, most parents (54%) strongly oppose allowing teachers and school officials to carry guns on school grounds. Another 14% somewhat oppose the move.

But there's overwhelming support for putting armed guards in K-12 schools.

