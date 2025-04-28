These are the luckiest and unluckiest lottery numbers
People have different approaches when it comes to choosing numbers when playing the lottery.
I’ve heard plenty of people prefer to play the numbers related to their or their loved ones’ birthdays.
For instance, while she has no reason to play the lottery, I know Taylor Swift would involve her favorite number 13 (she was born on Dec. 13).
Some people just find themselves preferring certain numbers regardless of birth dates. An online poll found that most people’s favorite number is 7.
Who knew?
Then there are the people who go with random numbers for their lottery tickets. These lovers of chaos have no issue leaving their possible win to fate. I respect the devil may care attitude.
According to a recent study done by Hello Millions, however, some numbers tend to be luckier for lottery players that others.
This study examined 48 numbers used across five major U.S. lottery games: Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, Lotto America, and Double Play. Data was collected from official draw results over a six-month period.
What lottery numbers should I play?
Now, of course, by design lottery outcomes are random, this study highlights the numbers that have been least and most popular recently, so it might be something you want to consider the next time you play.
The five unluckiest lottery numbers
TIE! 38 & 36 - both drawn 43 times
28 - drawn 39 times
46 - drawn 35 times
48 - drawn 34 times
32 - drawn 33 times
If you’re frequently playing number 32, you may want to consider some of these picks instead.
The five luckiest lottery numbers
6 - drawn 72 times
1 - drawn 73 times
7 - drawn 75 times
3 - drawn 76 times
The luckiest number to play?
4 - drawn 80 times
Keep this in mind the next time you go to pick your numbers!
