Check out the most expensive house sold at the NJ shore in 2021

Location, location, location. isn't that the cardinal rule of real estate? It certainly is the best feature of the most expensive home sold in a Jersey Shore town in 2021.

How Much Was the House?

An Avalon house recently sold for $11.15 million, making it the most expensive property sold in a Jersey Shore town so far this year.

What Does It Have to Offer?

First and foremost -- beautiful views. The house offers superior oceanfront views from every angle of the beachfront home in the south end of Avalon. The kitchen, living room, and dining room, and several bedrooms all overlook the ocean. The six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom home has a pool and spa.

Are South Jersey Home Prices Going Crazy?

In a word...yes. Zillow reports that home values skyrocketed in our three southern Shore counties, with Atlantic County home values increasing 18.3% year over year, Cape May County home values increasing 19.6%, and Ocean County home values increasing 21.9%.

