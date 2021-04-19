Most annoying things about driving with a Jersey driver (Opinion)

As anyone who's driven in New Jersey knows, it's not easy driving in New Jersey. While other states practice defensive driving, we go the other way, as in "get outta my way, (insert expletive here)!"

I prefer to think of it as offensive driving and I stand before you totally guilty as charged. Unless of course, you're a police officer about to give me a ticket in which case, I plead insanity while searching for my PBA card.

But what if you're not the Jersey driver but the person sitting next to the Jersey driver in the passenger seat? What exactly are you experiencing? Which one of those experiences will cause you to argue with the person behind the wheel? Possibly get them to flip that Jersey bird that they save for other drivers in your direction? The Sun has come out with their list of top ten triggers for in-car arguments ranging from cellphones to tailgating.

What drives me nuts is people who don't drive as fast as I do. I can't take their patience, especially when they're behind a slow-moving vehicle.

Here's a list of things Jersey passengers feel when they are not behind the wheel that could set them off;

