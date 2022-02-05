Go out this winter: Heated igloo rooftop restaurant in Asbury Park, NJ

Are you up for staying warm while doing something totally cool? Then you HAVE to hit up this rooftop Igloo Bar in Asbury Park.

I’m obsessed with AP but I feel like most people only think of Asbury Park as a destination in the warm months and that, my friend, is a colossal mistake.

The foodie scene in Asbury Park is fire even in the dead of winter. Hell, I would brave the elements to get top-notch food but thankfully I don’t have to. Instead, I get my own personal, heated igloo right on the rooftop and you can too.

I’m no stranger to loving this COVID concept… Necessity is the mother of invention. I told you about The Yankee Doodle Tap Room in Princeton just a little while ago, but if you want the igloo experience at the Jersey Shore, this is your spot.

Just look how gorgeous the setting is!

HOT NEW IGLOO ROOFTOP RESTAURANT IN NEW JERSEY Eating outside is everything. Eating outside at the Jersey Shore is even better. Now, put that scene on a rooftop with a stellar view while sitting in your own personal, heated igloo. I know, right!?!

If you're a beer enthusiast, you’ll love the mile-long list of German draft offerings. They serve authentic food like weiner schnitzel mixed with traditional American pub food. Here is their rooftop menu.

Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten is where all the cool kids are going so call ahead for reservations.

