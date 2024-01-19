After woman’s grisly death at NJ bridge, nobody has come to ID or claim her

🚨PA State Police have not been able to identify the woman struck on Route 1

🚨She was wearing a shirt with the name of a medical supply company

🚨Call 215-942-3900 if you can help identify the woman

MORRISVILLE — A week after a woman was struck three times by vehicles on Route 1, her identity remains unknown.

The woman was hit by a tractor-trailer on the left side of the northbound lanes before the Trenton-Morrisville Bridge about 6:15 a.m. Jan. 11, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Two more vehicles struck her.

Police say the drivers may not have been aware that they hit someone.

Troopers said they could not identify the woman and released a description.

She is a Black woman between 30 and 40 years old, between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches with brown eyes and black hair with some light brown highlights.

She was wearing a multi-colored wool winter cap, a black hooded sweatshirt and a blue jacket with "FDR Services Healthcare Laundry Specialist" written on the top right side.

The woman was also wearing black legging pants, black boots and was wearing a small brown purse, police said.

Few clues to ID

After releasing a description of the woman, Pennsylvania State Police would not disclose if they have received any calls from the public to help with their investigation. Questions about the investigation were referred back to the original public information release report.

The website of the Long Island-based FDR Services Healthcare Laundry Specialist says it provides a range of services and products to the healthcare community such as linen rental, employee uniforms and resident clothing programs. The company did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Pennsylvania State Police asked anyone with information about the woman to call 215-942-3900.

