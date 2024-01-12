Woman run over by 3 vehicles on Route 1 between NJ, PA

🚨A woman walking Route 1 northbound was hit by a tractor-trailer in Morrisville

🚨Two other vehicles struck and kept going

🚨Pennsylvania State Police have not been able to identify the woman

MORRISVILLE, Pa. – Police are trying to identify a woman who was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles approaching the Route 1 toll bridge Thursday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police said the woman was walking along a concrete barrier along the left side of Route 1 northbound on the Pennsylvania side of the Morrisville bridge around 6:15 a.m. when she was struck by a tractor-trailer with a flatbed trailer.

The impact sent her into the left travel lane where she was struck by a white pickup and a dark SUV. The trucker stopped ahead of the crash at the exit for Route 29. The two other vehicles kept going but police said the drivers may not be aware they hit someone.

Map shows Route 1 toll bridge between Trenton and Morrisville Map shows Route 1 toll bridge between Trenton and Morrisville (Canva) loading...

Trying to identify the victim

The woman, whose identity has not been determined, is described as a Black woman between 30 and 40 years old, between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches with brown eyes and black hair with some light brown highlights.

She was wearing a multi-colored wool winter cap, a black hooded sweatshirt and a blue jacket with "FDR Services Healthcare Laundry Specialist on the top right side. The woman was also wearing black legging pants, black boots and was wearing a small brown purse, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police asked anyone with information about the woman to call 215-942-3900.

Route 1 was closed for much of the morning commute causing miles-long backups on local roads trying to leave New Jersey to avoid the closure.

