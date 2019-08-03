12 dogs at Sayreville store had barely any food or water, cops say

SAYREVILLE — A Pennsylvania man selling dogs over the internet was charged with 12 counts of animal cruelty on Friday after the dogs were found in his store in "deplorable conditions," officials said.

After police received calls about the sound of barking dogs from Pet Supplies Plus at 120 Main St. on July 24, officers found twelve French bulldog puppies, ranging in age from 12 weeks to 3 years of age, without food or water, and with "numerous health and hygiene issues."

William S. Smith, 32, of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office on Friday with failing to provide necessary care.

The dogs were taken to the Associated Humane Shelter in Tinton Falls to be examined and cleaned.

Dog rescued from Pet Supply Plus in Sayreville in July 2019. (Associated Humane Shelter)

The dogs "definitely weren't in great shape," office manager Lindsay Papa told New Jersey 101.5. "The place itself was disgusting, from what I've heard and the pictures I've seen."

Papa said all the dogs survived and most have been placed in foster homes.

Dog rescued from Pet Supply Plus in Sayreville in July 2019. (Associated Humane Shelter)

"If they become signed over to us after court and everything's done, those people will hopefully adopt them," Papa said.

News 12 New Jersey reported that Smith sold the dogs through a Facebook page for as much as $50,000 for four females.

A Google Street View photo taken in September shows a brick building housing a business called "Pet Supplies Plus," which described itself in a window sign as a "customizing boutique just for your pet." The sign said that custom collars, T-shirts, food bowls and other items were sold.

Dog rescued from Pet Supply Plus in Sayreville in July 2019. (Associated Humane Shelter)

A sign on the door said that that "pets only" were welcome, "no humans allowed."

It does not be appear to be affiliated with a chain of stores with the same name. The chain's website does not list a location in Sayreville.

Dog rescued from Pet Supply Plus in Sayreville in July 2019. (Associated Humane Shelter)

Dog rescued from Pet Supply Plus in Sayreville in July 2019. (Associated Humane Shelter)

Smith is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center in North Brunswick awaiting a court hearing.

Prosecutors asked anyone with information to call Sayreville police at 732-727-4444, or the Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745- 5948.

Pet Supplies Plus in Sayreville (Google Street View)

Dog rescued from Pet Supply Plus in Sayreville in July 2019. (Associated Humane Shelter)

Dog rescued from Pet Supply Plus in Sayreville in July 2019. (Associated Humane Shelter)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5