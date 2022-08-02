Drivers overcharged for E-ZPass tolls on NJ & PA bridge

If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge.

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.

The vehicles most affected are SUVs, vans, pickup trucks and cars with high rooflines or roof racks.

E-Z Pass payment receopt showing an overcharge E-Z Pass payment receipt showing an overcharge (MidJersey.news) loading...

The mystery of the overcharge

It was like solving a mystery after the commission became aware of the overcharge to determine the how and why.

"The complexity there was that it was Class 1 passenger vehicles. That's the biggest volume of vehicles we have come through. But when you looked at Class 1 vehicles everything was showing up OK so it was a bit of a puzzle," Donnelly said. "You look at the equipment in the toll lane everything looked fine."

They narrowed it down to certain vehicles but it wasn't happening every time. After reviewing video, it was determined that the equipment had been struck by a truck carrying crushed cars.

"They're all piled on top of each other. It was one of those. There's like a bounce or something. One of the vehicles that's strapped on there pops up a bit and struck the reader and threw it off a bit," Donnelly said.

The equipment was replaced and there have not been any problems since. Donnelly did not know how many vehicles were overcharged.

Those affected by the overcharge should call the Commission's toll-free customer service line at 800-363-0049 or with an email to CSC@drjtbc.org.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

