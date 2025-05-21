🚨Laura V. Starnes joined the Morristown Police Department in December

🚨She was in a single-car crash on May 6

🚨 Officials say she showed signs of intoxication at the crash

MORRISTOWN — An off-duty police officer involved in a crash on May 6 was issued a summons for operating under the influence of alcohol.

Morris County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Megan Knab said Officer Laura V. Starnes, 22, of Glen Gardner, was driving on Morris Street around 11 p.m. when she crashed her vehicle. Her vehicle was the only one involved, according to Knab. Starnes was taken to Morristown Medical Center. Starnes was also issued a summons for careless driving, according to Knab.

Prosecution of the alleged motor vehicle violations has been transferred to Madison Municipal Court.

In a written statement, Morristown Mayor Timothy Dougherty said Starnes suffered minor injuries in the crash and exhibited signs of intoxication. Results of a toxicology test on her blood is pending.

"This is a serious and deeply troubling incident. I want to assure the public that the Town of Morristown is fully cooperating," Dougherty wrote. "We understand that incidents like this can impact public trust and we take that responsibility seriously."

ALSO READ: Edison wants Menlo Park Mall action to prevent more mayhem

Morristown police officer Laura V. Starnes and other members of the 102nd basic police class at the Morris County Public Safety Academy. Morristown police officer Laura V. Starnes and other members of the 102nd basic police class at the Morris County Public Safety Academy. (Morristown Department of Public Safety) loading...

Municipality cooperates with investigation

The mayor said that the issue is being handled in a "fair and transparent fashion."

Starnes is the daughter of a retired Morris Township police officer, Bruce Starnes. She was sworn into the department in December and was in the patrol division. She graduated from Voorhees High School in Lebanon Township in 2021 and has a business degree from Raritan Valley Community College.

Prosecution of the motor vehicle violations has been transferred to the Madison Municipal Court.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ Memorial Day Parades 2025 (Alphabetical) New Jersey remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day with parades, solemn services, reenactments and fairs. Most events take place Monday, May 26 unless otherwise noted and are subject to change without notice here.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

LOOK! Every solar eclipse to affect NJ through 2100 From partial to complete totality, here's a complete look at every upcoming solar eclipse affecting New Jersey throughout the 21st century, according to timeanddate.com . Peak times are approximate and will vary based on precise viewing location. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant