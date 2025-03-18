Morristown, NJ man gets prison for violent burglary and threats

MORRISTOWN — A town resident has been sentenced to almost a decade in prison in connection to a burglary last year.

Tezmar Caldwell, 40, was convicted by a Morris County jury in January on charges of burglary, terroristic threats, and simple assault.

Prosecutors said that on Feb. 11, 2024, he got into a vehicle parked on

Flagler Street in Morristown where a juvenile was asleep.

When the juvenile awoke and tried to get Caldwell out of the vehicle, Caldwell hit the juvenile in the face and broke his nose, officials said.

Officials then said Caldwell shouted threats at the juvenile while leaving the scene before police arrived.

Law enforcement later identified Caldwell from surveillance footage and he was arrested three days later.

