Morristown, NJ, Church vandalized hours after displaying Pride flags
Police are investigating a shocking act of vandalism at a Morristown Church.
Just hours after Pride Month flags were displayed at the Church of the Redeemer, investigators say someone smashed the church welcome sign.
The sign reads, "All are welcome," and was snapped in two.
Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll says the incident is being investigated as a possible bias crime. "Bias based conduct and vandalism will not be tolerated," Carroll said in a statement.
Detectives say the vandalism was noticed on the morning of May 20.
Pride flags are displayed every year at the Episcopal parish, but went up early this year to honor the memory of a lesbian parishioner who had passed away and whose memorial service was being held at the church.
Church officials told ABC7 they have been targeted before when smaller signs were smashed.
"It is unfortunate that someone would damage the sign of a church whose congregation has done so much for this community," Prosecutor Carroll said.
Carroll is asking anyone who has any information related to the investigation to call the Morris County Prosecutor's Office at 973-285-6200 or the Morristown Police Department at 973-538-2200.
The Church of the Redeemer has embraced an inclusive culture in Morristown. The welcome sign is rimmed with words welcoming all backgrounds and cultures.
"Male, female, straight, gay, transgender, zen, in recovery, divorced, seniors, conservatives, liberals and nuns," reads the sign.
Church officials are asking for donations to replace the sign. If you want to help, click HERE.