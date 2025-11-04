It’s been a tough year for the dining industry in New Jersey.

So many beloved restaurants, diners, and fast-food favorites have closed their doors this year. Experts blame the lingering effects of the pandemic, along with changing consumer behavior—more people are opting for delivery from fast-casual spots instead of dining out. And of course, rising expenses, including soaring energy bills, haven’t helped.

One factor many of us can relate to is simply dining out less to save money. Personally, I’ve felt the squeeze from the rising cost of living, not to mention shocking tax and utility bills.

It’s a perfect storm that’s been devastating the restaurants we love.

A new reason for foodies in New Jersey to celebrate

That’s why it’s such a joy—and a reason for optimism—when we hear news of a new restaurant opening.

World-renowned chef Masaharu Morimoto is bringing MM by Morimoto to Morristown, located at the historic Vail Mansion. Their Montclair location opened in 2024 to rave reviews.

Luck Sarabhayavanija, founder of Montclair Hospitality Group, said,

“Together with Chef Morimoto, we’re honoring the legacy of Vail Mansion while reimagining what fine dining can be in this region.”

Historic Vail Mansion gets a fine dining makeover

Renovations at the mansion are expected to begin soon. The restaurant’s owners say the space will feature six unique dining areas that celebrate the building’s rich history—each with a modern twist.

Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Iron Chef Morimoto brings Michelin-star flair to Morris County

Chef Morimoto is best known as the original Japanese Iron Chef, first appearing on the hit TV show in 1998 before becoming a judge and chef on Iron Chef America.

Like its Montclair counterpart, the Morristown restaurant will showcase Michelin-star-level cuisine, including premium steak, sushi, sashimi, an exceptional wine list, and handcrafted cocktails.

From Montclair to Morristown: a new culinary chapter

Diners are already raving about Montclair Hospitality Group’s restaurants in Montclair, Foxwoods, Manhattan, Boston, and Philadelphia—and soon, Morristown will join that list.