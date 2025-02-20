Player for NY Jets robbed at gunpoint in Morristown, NJ, reports say

🚨 Police are searching for three robbery suspects in North Jersey

🚨 The victims were robbed at gunpoint

🚨 Police think the victims were stalked and followed from NY

MORRISTOWN — Morris County authorities are hunting for a trio of robbers in what they believe was a targeted hit last weekend that reportedly involved a player for the New York Jets.

According to the Morristown Department of Public Safety, at approximately 8 a.m., Morristown police responded to several 911 calls on Saturday, Feb. 15 on reports of an alleged armed robbery in the Windmill Pond section of town.

One witness reported seeing a group of three unidentified males get out of a dark-colored SUV and rob two individuals in another vehicle at gunpoint.

The robbers took money and other valuables, police said. No injuries were reported.

The Bureau’s Investigative Unit has been questioning the victims and witnesses and canvassing the area for surveillance videos.

At this time, police believe this is an isolated incident, as it appears the victims were targeted, stalked, and followed for more than 30 miles from Manhattan to the Morristown home.

Witnesses tell NBC 4 New York that one of the victims plays for the Jets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Beal at 973-292-6699 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom