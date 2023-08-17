Morey’s Piers in Wildwood hosts Oktoberfest again this year

The weather is still warm and summer’s not over yet, but it’s not too early to look ahead to fall. That’s what Morey’s Piers is doing as they have announced the dates for 2023’s Oktoberfest.

Mariner’s Pier will be open for its annual OktoberFest event weekends, from mid-September through early October: September 15-17, September 22-24, September 29-October 1, and October 6-8.

Some of the activities and events include –

⚫ Opening Keg Tapping: Various members of the Morey family and team will tap the ceremonial keg of German beer at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, September 15. This will be immediately followed by a Stein Holding Contest with a prize for the winner.

⚫ Muddy Schnitzel Family Fun Run: On Saturday, September 16, Morey’s Piers will host its inaugural Muddy Schnitzel event. It will feature a family-friendly, 1-mile course on the beach, beginning and ending at PigDog Beach Bar BQ. The course will include various obstacles and challenges along its path and feature a unique finisher’s medal for all participants.

⚫ Live Music and Entertainment: Mariner’s Pier will feature live entertainment each day of OktoberFest. This will include a band on Friday night, Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, and Sunday afternoon

⚫ German Food: Founder’s Grub and Pub, Wilhelm’s Beer Garden, as well as concessions will all feature authentic German food and beer. There will also be a RootBier Garden and family activities for all ages

For more information about Oktoberfest, click here.

