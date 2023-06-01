More women are fishing in New Jersey
The number of women anglers has exploded in recent years, helped somewhat by the pandemic. During the COVID-19 shutdowns, a lot of people took to the water and bought boats or just headed to the shoreline. Lots of people discovered or rediscovered fishing. A good number of those people were women.
According to a recent report by the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, 19.4 million women went fishing in 2021. That’s an 8 percent increase in fishing outings since 2019. First-time anglers in that female group were 1.6 million women participants. Total fishing outings for females in 2021 was 288 million trips.
I took my daughter fishing with me from the time she was 7 or 8 years old and just fished with my granddaughter a couple of weeks ago. She already has two little fishing rods and she's just five years old.
Clearly, gender is not an issue when it comes to fishing and if girls are exposed to it early and they like it, chances are they'll take to it as much as boys who like it.
There's even women charter captains all over the country including New Jersey. One woman who is making a name for herself at the Jersey Shore as a charter captain is Melissa Toro.
For women interested in surf fishing (that's fishing off the beach) there is a New Jersey women's fishing club. My friend who runs a charter fishing business out of Point Pleasant took his friend and his friend's daughter this past weekend.
The 20-year-old college student hooked and landed a 45-pound striper off the beach of Long Branch Sunday.
You can find more information about women anglers and female fishing activity in New Jersey from the NJDEP website. It's a great pastime, sport, activity and bonding experience for anyone of any age. It also gives people a great appreciation for nature and wildlife. Take a girl fishing. She'll probably love it.
