More West Nile-positive mosquitos pop up in NJ

Two positive mosquitoes found this week in Atlantic County

No human cases within the county

Signs of West Nile virus

Stock up on the mosquito repellant.

Two mosquitos tested positive for West Nile virus this week. The Office of Mosquito Control found these insects in Absecon and Hammonton.

This comes just a week after tests came back positive for mosquitos from Hammonton and Buena Vista Township.

No human cases have been reported within the county, but the same can’t be said for New Jersey as a whole. Middlesex and Union counties are home to the first two positive cases, announced earlier this month.

County officials can’t say the same when it comes to another mosquito-borne illness: Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). A human and horse tested positive last week.

“As mosquito season can last into October, bite prevention will be essential in protecting yourself and your family against mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile virus in the remaining summer months and into the fall,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Kaitlan Baston said earlier this month.

Signs of West Nile virus

CDC says 8 out of 10 people won’t develop symptoms

fatigue, weakness can last for months

fever, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, rash

severe cases can affect the central nervous system, cause vision issues, paralysis and more

Ways to limit exposure

use repellant spray

wear long sleeves and pants

get rid of standing water

replace screens on doors, windows

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom

[carbongallery id="6377d09e3162d4475968708"]