More West Nile-positive mosquitos pop up in NJ
Two positive mosquitoes found this week in Atlantic County
No human cases within the county
Signs of West Nile virus
Stock up on the mosquito repellant.
Two mosquitos tested positive for West Nile virus this week. The Office of Mosquito Control found these insects in Absecon and Hammonton.
This comes just a week after tests came back positive for mosquitos from Hammonton and Buena Vista Township.
No human cases have been reported within the county, but the same can’t be said for New Jersey as a whole. Middlesex and Union counties are home to the first two positive cases, announced earlier this month.
County officials can’t say the same when it comes to another mosquito-borne illness: Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). A human and horse tested positive last week.
“As mosquito season can last into October, bite prevention will be essential in protecting yourself and your family against mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile virus in the remaining summer months and into the fall,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Kaitlan Baston said earlier this month.
- CDC says 8 out of 10 people won’t develop symptoms
- fatigue, weakness can last for months
- fever, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, rash
- severe cases can affect the central nervous system, cause vision issues, paralysis and more
Ways to limit exposure
- use repellant spray
- wear long sleeves and pants
- get rid of standing water
- replace screens on doors, windows
