More virtue signaling and BS from Murphy (Opinion)

Governor Murphy told a Philadelphia TV morning show on Wednesday, that even he is having trouble getting the COVID vaccine through the normal channels even though he is eligible to get it. Now why wouldn't arguably the most powerful governor in the country, in a state with the HIGHEST percentage of deaths due to his own bad decisions, not get the vaccine? No one would begrudge the state's highest executive from getting the vaccine.

Members of Congress got it right away. Perhaps he is afraid of the side-effects or he knows that it's not really necessary. Or maybe he is using his signature move as phony-in-chief to virtue signal, that he is just a regular guy like you and me. Pah-leeeze! From his guilt-laiden positions and decisions to his phony dog and pony show/ tri-weekly press briefings, there is nothing regular about this guy no matter how hard he tries to fool people.

Unfortunately, he fools enough New Jersey citizens into thinking he's doing a great job "protecting" us citizens. The simple equation of fear + ignorance = success in his bid to make enough of the public to think he's "taking care of us". If you value freedom and independence and have even the slightest clue of what our system of government is you should see right through it.

Sadly, most of the people who live and vote here aren't catching on. They didn't seem to catch on when he swept in here as an absolute unknown and simply bought his election nearly four years ago. I don't know what it will take to wake enough people up in this state to see him and his destructive policies for what they are, but I'm praying they catch on before November.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.