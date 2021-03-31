Even Gov. Murphy is having trouble getting a vaccine

Gov. Phil Murphy said he is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and will get his appointment like everyone else on the state's website as more vaccines make their way to New Jersey.

But even the top government official — one who survived a kidney tumor — is having trouble finding a slot.

Johnson & Johnson is boosting its supply of Janssen vaccines to New Jersey, from a total of 51,700 this week to 131,600 next week. Next week, New Jersey will receive 241,000 Pfizer vaccines and 182,000 Moderna vaccines.

Starting Monday, all people 55-64 will be eligible to get the vaccine along with licensed healthcare professionals, all long-term care residents and staff, sworn law enforcement, firefighters and other first responders.

The governor, who is 63-years-old, said he and 55-year-old first lady Tammy will not use executive privilege to get their vaccination.

"I will go online just like everybody else Monday morning and, God willing, get an appointment sooner rather than later and get the shot," Murphy told Fox 29's Good Day Philadelphia on Wednesday. "I want to follow the rules like everyone else."

Murphy said the removal of a cancerous tumor from his kidney a year ago also didn't affect his eligibility as he has had two good six-month check ups.

"No matter how old you are in our state, you have been eligible if you have chronic conditions. Ongoing cancer, heart, diabetes, obesity, lung challenges, smokers," Murphy said.

The governor said he is respectful of the demand for the vaccine being higher than the demand and the frustrations in trying to get an appointment.

"There's a lot of folks out there frustrated they have not got their appointment yet and I don't blame them for one second. I do not want to cut that line," Murphy told WPG Talkradio's Harry Hurley.

The supply of vaccine en route to New Jersey from the CDC next week will help Murphy meet his and President Joe Biden's goal that all adults who want to receive the vaccine can get it starting May 1: 120,510 each of the first and second doses of Pfizer's vaccine and 91,300 each of the first and second doses of Moderna's vaccine are headed to New Jersey.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a total of 4.1 million doses have been administered with 1.5 million people fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health.

