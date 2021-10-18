More than 5,000 Amazon jobs available now in NJ

Looking for a job? Amazon is hiring.

According to the company, 150,000 seasonal jobs are now available across the United States, including 5,500 in New Jersey.

All the jobs for the online retail giant includes seasonal roles with an average starting salary of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts in many locations. There is also an opportunity to transition to long-term careers.

The new seasonal roles are in addition to the 8,700 full and part-time operations jobs announced previously for New Jersey.

"Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods," said Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president for Global Customer Fulfillment.

Interested candidates can see what positions are available and where at www.amazon.com/apply.