More storms Saturday: Severe T-Storm Watch, Flood Watch for NJ

Here we go again. On Friday, severe thunderstorms caused some flooding and wind damage issues across southwestern, central, and northeastern New Jersey.

Another stormy setup is ahead for Saturday afternoon and evening, fueled by this soupy, steamy, hot and humid air mass.

Watches

Given the potential for strong thunderstorms, the National Weather Service and Storm Prediction Center have issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. It includes all 21 counties in New Jersey this time around, and lasts until 9 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch stretches from Virginia to Connecticut, including all 21 counties of New Jersey. (NOAA / NWS) A Severe Thunderstorm Watch stretches from Virginia to Connecticut, including all 21 counties of New Jersey. (NOAA / NWS) loading...

The concern Saturday afternoon and evening is specifically for damaging winds. The risk for hail and/or tornadoes is low.

Additionally, a Flood Watch covers 18 of NJ's 21 counties (all but Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland) until Midnight. Quick bursts of torrential rain may result in flooding of roadways and low-lying areas, in addition to causing rivers, streams, and creeks to rise.

New Jersey is highlighted as having an elevated risk of excessive rainfall Saturday, which could lead to flooding. (NOAA / WPC) New Jersey is highlighted as having an elevated risk of excessive rainfall Saturday, which could lead to flooding. (NOAA / WPC) loading...

While not technically covered by either watch, storms that form will likely also contain frequent lightning.

A weather watch serves as a formal "heads up" that dangerous weather may occur. It means the ingredients are coming together for nasty storms.

Timing

An initial batch of isolated strong thunderstorms has already been affecting far northern New Jersey on this Saturday afternoon.

The main line of thunderstorms is a bit farther west, set to push west to east across New Jersey between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

New Jersey falls in a Slight Risk for severe wind, the second of five threat levels. (NOAA / SPC) New Jersey falls in a Slight Risk for severe wind, the second of five threat levels. (NOAA / SPC) loading...

Bottom line: Everyone is at risk of seeing a gusty, drenching thunderstorm at some point. I would say the risk is greatest across central and southwestern New Jersey. (Areas away from the coast, that have yet to see a storm Saturday.)

Action Steps

For now, enjoy the sunshine and hot summer weather. Stay alert to changing weather conditions, especially if you'll be traveling. When thunder roars, it is time to head indoors.

If a warning (tornado, severe thunderstorm, or flash flood) is issued for your area, seek shelter in a sturdy building immediately.

Coming Up Next

More spotty showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Sunday, but clouds and cooler temperatures are expected to limit the severe weather potential.

We continue to watch the development of Tropical Depression Four, and will have much more to say about it in the coming days.

