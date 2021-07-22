More rabid raccoons found in Point Pleasant Borough, NJ

POINT PLEASANT BOROUGH — Two more raccoons have tested positive for rabies bringing the total number of rabid animals captured in the county this summer to five.

The Ocean County Department of Health said the new raccoon cases are from a population of other raccoons captured by animal control that were demonstrating symptoms of the deadly disease.

The symptoms include walking down the middle of the street erratically and screeching loudly. The raccoons were captured on Ocean Road near Fleming Avenue.

Police in neighboring Point Pleasant Beach also warned earlier about possible rabies cases among raccoons.

The board said that two raccoons tested positive for rabies earlier this month; the other animals were a fox and a bat.

A bat also tested positive for rabies in Buena in Atlantic County.

Animal-proof your house and yard

The Ocean County Board of Health said there are steps you can take to make your home less attractive to animals including:

Make sure all garbage is stored in animal-resistant containers.

Screen off vents to attics and other areas that could provide shelter for bats and squirrels.

Vaccinate your cat or dog against rabies. Unvaccinated pets can contract rabies from wildlife and can transfer the disease to humans. These are safe and effective vaccines to protect our personal pets such as dogs, cats and horses and farm animals like cattle, sheep and many others.

Never try to pet or approach a wild animal – even if it appears curious or friendly.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Family summer fairs & events in NJ happening through Labor Day A full list of county fairs, street fairs, and family fun events happening late summer through Labor Day in NJ. (All events are listed in date order starting July 27 through September 6)

NJ arrests 31 accused child predators in "Operation 24/7" A roundup of 31 men have been accused of sexually exploiting children online, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced on July 14 while detailing "Operation 24/7."

The suspects “possessed and or distributed videos and images of child sexual abuse, including in many cases videos of young children being raped by adults,” Grewal said.

Chat apps and gaming platforms remain favorite hunting grounds for child predators and even as the pandemic winds down, many children have continued to spend more time online.

State Police received 39% more tips in just the first 6 months of 2021 than they received in the entire year in 2019. The following are suspects charged in "Operation 24/7."