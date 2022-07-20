More ‘no cash’ E-ZPass only exits popping up in NJ (Opinion)

You're probably not one of the less than 15% of New Jersey drivers who don't have E-Z Pass who travel our toll roads.

It's got to make you wonder what people do if they don't have E-ZPass on the increasing number of exits in New Jersey. One of the more noticeable ones on the Atlantic City Expressway is Exit 17 for Route 50 in Mays Landing. It's about a third of the way up the expressway to the end, just before a big toll plaza.

Most people fly through the automatic tolls lanes that are set up for reading tolls at high speed. Others have to pull to the right and line up to pay their toll.

Here's the tricky thing about this exit. Many people use it to take the "back roads" to get home if the Expressway is really backed up. Rather than wait in the long lines, they may want to get off the Expressway before the toll and take a toll-free road home.

Not so fast. If you don't have E-ZPass many drivers are afraid they get a huge fine if they take the exit.

Bids are being taken this week from companies to come up with a turnkey fully electronic cashless toll system that will read plates and send non-E-ZPass drivers a bill for the toll and only the toll.

I held out in getting an E-ZPass until only a couple of years ago when I had to regularly take the AC Expressway. It just took too much time to pull over and pay the toll every time I drove on that road.

One way or another, states like New Jersey and their business cronies will find a way to get your money — coming and going.

