More NJ shore town rules coming? Ocean City adopts new ban

🔴 Ocean City's teen curfew is now 11 p.m.

🔴 Violators get "two strikes" before parents are notified

🔴 Cape May and Seaside Heights are considering new policies

Ocean City’s City Council gave unanimous final approval Thursday to ordinances creating an earlier curfew for teens and a nighttime ban on bags and backpacks for on bags for all ages.

Effective immediately, an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew is in effect for those under age 18 unless accompanied by an adult. Bags and backpacks larger than 6 by 8 by 6 feet are banned for use by all ages between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

There was no comment from council members or the public during the meeting which lasted less than 10 minutes.

Both ordinances were the result of nearly 1,000 incidents of underage drinking, vandalism, assaults, confiscation of a handgun and shoplifting during Memorial Day weekend.

Bathrooms close early

Violations of these ordinances can result in fines for adults, including parents of teens who allow their children out past curfew.

Mayor Jay Gillian called for the bag and backpack ban because teens carry alcohol and other items inside them contributing to the rowdy behavior.

The mayor earlier was able to order boardwalk bathrooms to close at 10 p.m. without council approval.

Another proposal to ban e-bikes from the boardwalk did not move forward after several residents opposed the measure. They told council members they use the motorized bike for exercise. BOE member Robin Shaffer was concerned that an outright ban could mean the city is in violation of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

E-bikes continue to be allowed on the boardwalk between 5 a.m. - noon and noon for the summer.

Cape May strengthen its ordinances

Cape May's city council will give a final vote at its July 3 meeting to an ordinance amending city code further defining what is considered to be a "Breach to the Peace."

The ordinance first introduced on June 7 would make public consumption of alcohol or cannabis and noise as "breaches" punishable by community service or driver's license suspension for both a teen and their parent or guardian.

Mayor Zack Mullock told the Press of Atlantic City that the city has not had the problems experienced by other shore communities but doesn't want to be the only one without increased penalties.

A different strategy in Seaside Heigts

Seaside Heights Mayor Tony Vaz, whose borough was also impacted by large crowds on Memorial Day weekend, followed through on his promise to monitor behaviors to determine if any action needed to be taken.

There have not been any problems, according to Vaz. But the borough council will consider a different approach to the problem at its meeting Wednesday.

"We're looking at rentals, we're looking at management of the units, we're looking at age restrictions. We're looking at all the things we feel can be a strong policy and legal policy," Vaz told New Jersey 101.5. Vaz declined to disclose further details about the ordinance.

A copy of the meeting agenda was not posted on the borough website as of Friday morning.

