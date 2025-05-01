More NJ protests a these locations this week against Musk, Trump and ‘billionaire profiteers’
🔷May Day rallies in NJ
🔷Protest feds putting profits over people
🔷 At least 15 events around NJ
Grassroots protests against Elon Musk, President Donald Trump and more unfolded around the Garden State this week to coincide with May Day.
Pushback against the Trump administration’s interest in cutting federal money from programs that benefit New Jerseyans was a key focus on the May Day Strong website, which said: “Trump and his billionaire profiteers are trying to create a race to the bottom—on wages, on benefits, on dignity itself.”
“We are demanding a country that puts our families over their fortunes—public schools over private profits, healthcare over hedge funds, prosperity over free market politics.”
Demonstrators had already gathered on Wednesday in Trenton to support divesting pension funds tied up in Tesla stock.
Attendees, some holding signs, stood outside the New Jersey Treasury Building while the State Investment Council held a regular meeting.
New Jersey's public worker pension system has more than $210 million invested in Tesla stock, according to an online petition from Action Network.
“Elon Musk is actively attacking the public sector, including firing workers who keep our national parks clean, make air travel safe, and help low-income families afford their utility bills," the petition read.
"While Musk pursues anti-worker actions on behalf of the Trump Administration, Tesla’s first-quarter car sales are at a three-year low, falling 13% from the fourth quarter of 2024. This exposes the retirement funds of public workers and their families to unacceptable risk.”
A slate of about 15 May Day events were scheduled around the state — most of them on Thursday, with a couple for the upcoming weekend.
May Day Trenton: We are the Many, They are the Few
Thursday, May 1, 2025, 11 a.m.
World War II Memorial, 125 W State St, Trenton
May Day Meditation
Thursday, May 1, 2025, 12 p.m.
Yanticaw Park- Unity/Peace statue, Passaic Ave, Nutley
May Day Port Newark Car Caravan
Thursday, May 1, 2025, Newark, 12:30 p.m.
Mayday! SOS Bloomfield
Thursday, May 1, 2025, 3 p.m.
Bloomfield
May Day Strong: We are the Many - West Caldwell, NJ
Thursday, May 1, 2025, 4 p.m.
Crane Park, 30 Clinton Rd, West Caldwell
May Day Strong Stand Together Rahway
5PM, Thursday, May 1, 2025, 5 p.m.
Rahway Train Station Plaza, East Milton Avenue & Irving Street, Rahway
May Day Strong: We Are Your Neighbors
Thursday, May 1, 2025, 5 p.m.
Sidewalk, peaceful presence
William Dalton Drive & Delsea Drive, Glassboro
May Day Strong: We are the Many - Bridge Brigade
Thursday, May 1, 2025, 5 p.m.
Billows Electric Supply, 301 N New Rd, Pleasantville
May Day March
Thursday, May 1, 2025, 6 p.m.
Fountain of Freedom, Washington Rd, Princeton
May Day - Franklin Township (Somerset, NJ) We are the many!
Thursday, May 1, 2025, 6 p.m.
Franklin Township
May Day Strong Denville: We are the Many!
Thursday, May 1, 2025, 6 p.m.
Gazebo area next to Denville Museum, 107 Diamond Spring Rd, Denville
Annual May Day Festival
Thursday, May 1, 2025, 7 p.m.
American Labor Museum Inc, 83 Norwood St, Haledon
May Day Strong: We are the Many - Knitty Gritty JC
Saturday, May 3, 2025, 10 a.m.
Grove Street Plaza
Grove St, Jersey City
May Day Newton: We are the Many, They are the Few
Saturday, May 3, 2025, 1p.m.
Newton Green
4 Spring St, Newton
May Day Strong
1:30 PM, Sunday, May 4, 2025
Hinds Plaza, Sylvia Beach Way, Princeton
May Day has roots in the late 1800s, when advocates fought for an eight-hour workday. It has also become known as International Workers' Day or International Labor Day.
