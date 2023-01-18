More NJ parents choosing other K-12 options (Opinion)
National School Choice week is coming up in a little over a week. It's become more important and apparent to parents that their kids might do better in another school.
Unfortunately, with the property taxes being so high, and much of that money going to public education, many parents just deal with the school system they have in their town.
There are options, although New Jersey does not offer online education like our neighbor Pennsylvania.
There are public charter schools, magnet schools, private schools and home education to choose from. You can find out more information and your options at School Choice Week/New Jersey.
More than 1 in every 6 children has switched schools since the pandemic and according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress there have been historic drops in math and reading scores last fall.
According to the NAEP report, New Jersey eighth-grade math scores dropped 11 points between 2019 and 2022.
Many parents feel they need other options to educate their kids if they can afford to. New Jersey spends an average of $20,670 per public school student each year.
You can search your school’s spending and that of nearby schools at Project Nickel.
Between some of the new mandated educational requirements that many parents oppose to the lack of flexibility and quality in some public-school districts in the state, they want to know their options.
We need to find viable alternatives to the unionized government run schools that may have outlived their usefulness and diminished in quality. National School Choice Week is January 22- 28. Find out more about your options for your child's K-12 education.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.
