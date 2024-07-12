Who does background checks? NJ looks to expand scrutiny in hiring

TRENTON — The New Jersey Board of Dentistry, State Board of Medical Examiners, New Jersey Board of Nursing are among the regulatory boards that require background checks for someone to be a licensed professional.

But not all career paths require this same assessment.

Sen. Robert W. Singer, R-Ocean, proposed a law to add the State Board of Dietetics and Nutrition, the State Board of Applied Behavior Analyst Examiners and the State Board of Creative Arts and Activities Therapies to the definition of "health care professional." This new classification would mean background checks would be a must for a license or to renew one.

"Just like we do in any business when you hire people today, you do a background check. This is something that was just left out, because of who knows why, but was left out and we just want to correct it," Singer said to New Jersey 101.5.

He said an underlying reason behind the renewed focus: consumer protection. But that's not all.

"By extending background check requirements to include more health care professions, we are not only protecting patients but also enhancing the overall integrity of New Jersey's health care system," Singer said.

To him, the extra protection is needed, even if a place is looking to fix a worker shortage. Singer emphasized this extra safeguard doesn't add too much of a delay in the hiring process.

What’s the future of the bill?

Senate Bill 2311 has seen much success this session over in Trenton having passed both Houses. The bill passed the State Senate last month 40-0 and the Assembly 73-0.

Singer sees its bipartisan backing as a huge win for residents. “It says to New Jerseyans we care about the safety of people in our state," he said.

As lawmakers wait on the bill’s fate, Singer doesn’t believe a veto is in its future. He said the governor could sign it any day now.

