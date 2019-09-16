More movies may be made in New Jersey

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop announced last week that a major movie production company is building a new studio in town. According to Insider New Jersey, Criterion Group LLC is going to build a pretty big facility with three sound stages with the capability of handling “major productions.”

The studio will be known as Caven Point Studios (it will be located on Caven Point Avenue) and, according to the Jersey City press release, continues an “influx of major productions” in the town.

Recent projects filmed in Jersey City include Joker, The Many Saints of Newark, The Enemy Within, and Little America. The press release says that, once completed, the project will will cover 135,000 square feet, with 70,000 of that dedicated to sound stage and studio space. The complex is expected to be completed next spring, but no film projects have been announced.

