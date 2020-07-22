More Lidl grocery stores opening in New Jersey

Every day, it seems, we hear about another store or chain going out of business in New Jersey, but there is a supermarket that is apparently bullish on the the Garden State. Lidl, the giant German discount grocery store chain is extending its reach in New Jersey.

The company, which opened two new stores in February in the Garden State held a grand opening for a new store in Burlington Township this week, and will be opening another store in North Brunswick on July 29th. Lidl has been making an aggressive push into the New Jersey grocery store wars, opening stores in Bergenfield, Eatontown, Hazlet, Lacey, Union and Vineland. It has over 11,000 stores worldwide and has started its entry into the US market with stores in 9 East coast states.

When it opens, the North Brunswick location will be its 10th in New Jersey. It has a ways to go to catch its German rival, Aldi, which has also been aggressively expanding in New Jersey: it has 50 stores in the Garden State. Shop Rite has the most grocery stores in New Jersey, followed by Acme and Stop & Shop.

According to Lidl’s press release: “Lidl offers an ever-changing selection of food and non-food specials brought in each Wednesday for a limited time. The rotating non-food selection will include fitness gear, small kitchen appliances, toys, outdoor furniture, and more.” The chain also has stores planned for Glassboro and Scotch Plains, and possibly, Cinnaminson.

