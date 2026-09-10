🍺 Toms River Brewing has released Slap Shot, a 4.2% American lager created through its partnership with the New Jersey Devils.

🏒 Devils fans helped choose the beer’s name and design, which features the team’s official NHL logo on the can.

📍 Slap Shot will be sold across New Jersey, including at the brewery, Prudential Center and participating bars and stores.

TOMS RIVER — Looking for a new beer?

Toms River Brewing has launched the latest product in its partnership with the New Jersey Devils.

Toms River Brewing launches Slap Shot, a new beer, in collaboration with the NJ Devils (Toms River Brewing via Facebook) Toms River Brewing launches Slap Shot, a new beer, in collaboration with the NJ Devils (Toms River Brewing via Facebook)

Toms River Brewing launches new Devils beer

The brewery just released Slap Shot, a fan-selected 4.2% American lager inspired by the Devils, and for the first time, the hockey team’s official NHL logo is featured right on the can.

The beer will be available at the Toms River Brewing taproom on Route 37, the Prudential Center in Newark during Devils home games, and at bars and stores throughout New Jersey.

Below is a list of locations planning to stock Slap Shot throughout the hockey season.

Toms River Brewing launches Slap Shot, a new beer, in collaboration with the NJ Devils (Toms River Brewing via Facebook) Toms River Brewing launches Slap Shot, a new beer, in collaboration with the NJ Devils (Toms River Brewing via Facebook)

“We’re a small brewery here in Toms River, craft brewery, and having a partnership with a big organization like the Devils is huge. Great for local business. Puts a big spotlight on us, puts a big spotlight on Toms River, Vice President of Sales for Toms River Brewing, Hopper McGrath, tells News 12.

Toms River Brewing launches Slap Shot, a new beer, in collaboration with the NJ Devils (Toms River Brewing via Facebook) Toms River Brewing launches Slap Shot, a new beer, in collaboration with the NJ Devils (Toms River Brewing via Facebook)

Devils fans helped choose Slap Shot lager

The new Slap Shot lager is the latest product to come out of the marriage between Toms River Brewing and the New Jersey Devils. Fans were given a chance to vote on the new beer’s name and design.

In 2022, the two organizations first announced their three-year partnership, launching Stick Toss, a Kölsch-style, Devils-themed ale. It was named after Jack Hughes’ famous post-game tradition of tossing his stick to the fans.

Toms River Brewing launches Slap Shot, a new beer, in collaboration with the NJ Devils (Toms River Brewing via Facebook) Toms River Brewing launches Slap Shot, a new beer, in collaboration with the NJ Devils (Toms River Brewing via Facebook)

New Jersey Devils beer partnership brings local spotlight

In celebration of the partnership, the Devils hosted a sweepstakes that allowed one lucky grand prize winner to tour the brewery with Devils alum and Ocean County native, Jim Dowd, who was a member of the 1995 championship team.

The New Jersey Devils’ 2026 preseason start is Sunday, September 20, against the New York Islanders at the Prudential Center at 1 p.m.

The team’s regular season home opener is Thursday, October 1, against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m.

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