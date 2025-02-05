More icy than snowy: County-by-county breakdown of NJ winter storm

The Bottom Line

Amazingly, all four primary types of wintry precipitation — snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain — are in this forecast. A complicated setup, caused by warming temperatures both aloft and at the surface. And a potentially sloppy one too.

Once again, this will not be a "snow storm". Icing is the big concern. And as you may be aware, ice is slippery and can lead to significant travel issues. Thursday morning's commute is the one to watch.

Let's run through the bare bone basics of the next 24 hours, as we transition from quiet to wintry to wet. And then you will find a county-by-county breakdown with more specific times and accumulation expectations. (Out of fairness, I am running through counties in reverse alphabetical order for this storm.)

Timeline

In general, this will be a snow to icy mix to rain event, with precipitation intensity in the light to moderate range.

Most of Wednesday will be quiet, although cold and pretty cloudy. Expect 20s in the morning, then lower to mid 30s in the afternoon. Winds will stay light.

A snow shower or flurries are possible through Wednesday morning and afternoon, although our air is very dry at the moment. So snowflakes will have a hard time falling and/or making it all the way to the ground.

Well after sunset Wednesday evening, scattered snow showers will enter New Jersey from the southwest.

After Midnight, that snow will become more widespread and also steadier/heavier.

Also after Midnight , warmer air will penetrate the middle and lower layers of the atmosphere, forcing a transition from straight snow to an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain.

By daybreak Thursday, a flip from icy mix to rain will be underway, starting along the coast and traversing inland. This is the critical moment of this storm, as the morning commute gets underway. It is going to be very important to stay alert to rapidly changing weather conditions.

By mid to late morning Thursday, we should see mainly rain around the Garden State.

Precipitation will come to an end around early Thursday afternoon, with cloudy skies lingering through late afternoon. Fog is possible too. High temperatures are forecast to reach the mid 30s (north) to mid 40s (south).

Beyond the storm, Friday will be quiet but blustery. And then yet another snow-ice-rain mess is shaping up for the weekend, from Saturday late afternoon through Sunday early morning. (Obviously, we will focus on that one starting tomorrow.)

New Jersey's next storm system to watch looks to be another snow-ice-rain event from late Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. (Accuweather) New Jersey's next storm system to watch looks to be another snow-ice-rain event from late Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. (Accuweather) loading...

New Jersey's next next winter storm is in the forecast for early next week, centered on Tuesday. That one currently looks colder. And therefore snowier. (Again, more later.)

Yet another winter storm is forecast to arrive early next week. And this one could be a heavy snow machine. (Accuweather) Yet another winter storm is forecast to arrive early next week. And this one could be a heavy snow machine. (Accuweather) loading...

Accumulations

This is the most complicated winter storm forecast map I have drawn in a while, as it combines both the chance of snow accumulation and ice accumulation. (I fully recognize that the quadruple intersection over South Brunswick, Middlesex County is really odd — it's just the way the numbers work out.)

Final forecast for Wednesday night to Thursday morning's snow and ice event, as of Wednesday morning. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Final forecast for Wednesday night to Thursday morning's snow and ice event, as of Wednesday morning. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

To the north (orange and dark blue), a period of healthy snowfall could cause an inch or two of accumulation on the front side of the storm. Maybe pockets of 3" if it is cold enough.

For the rest of central and inland southern New Jersey (pink and light blue), snow accumulation will be more limited due to warming temperatures. I could see up to an inch on the ground, before icy mix and rain take over.

Along the coast (green), snow is possible initially. But not for long — so I do not expect more than a coating on the ground.

Although parts of NJ could see an inch or two of snowfall, the heaviest snow accumulations from this storm system will stay well to the north. (Accuweather) Although parts of NJ could see an inch or two of snowfall, the heaviest snow accumulations from this storm system will stay well to the north. (Accuweather) loading...

Meanwhile, the greatest icing potential for this storm is to the north and west (orange and pink). Up to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation could cause dangerous driving and walking conditions, and possibly some power outages.

To the south and east (dark blue, light blue, and green), the icing threat is less but still present. A light glaze of ice (up to a tenth of an inch) is more than enough to make streets, sidewalks, and steps slick.

Icing — due to sleet and freezing rain — is the number one concern for Wednesday night and Thursday morning. (Accuweather) Icing — due to sleet and freezing rain — is the number one concern for Wednesday night and Thursday morning. (Accuweather) loading...

Advisories

The National Weather Service expanded their Winter Weather Advisory to include at least part of all 21 counties in New Jersey. The only piece of the state excluded is the immediate coast.

Note: This advisory is not for snow. It is for that light glaze to glaze of ice.

County-by-County Forecast

Here are forecast details for each of New Jersey's 21 counties. These times and numbers are very much approximations, as there are still significant differences in timing across the spread of model forecasts. This is a very dynamic, complicated weather situation — please blur your eyes and keep your expectations in check.

Again, I am running through the counties in reverse alphabetical order, from Warren to Atlantic.

Warren

Overall Impact Level: Moderate

Winter Weather Advisory: 11 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday

First Flakes (Snow Begins): 1 a.m.

Snow Changes to Icy Mix: 6 a.m.

Icy Mix Changes to Rain: 10 a.m.

Precipitation Ends: 1 p.m.

Total Snow Accumulation: 1 to 2 inches

Total Ice Accumulation: Glaze (up to 0.25")

Union

Overall Impact Level: Minor to Moderate

Winter Weather Advisory: Western: 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Eastern: 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday

First Flakes (Snow Begins): 1 a.m.

Snow Changes to Icy Mix: 8 a.m.

Icy Mix Changes to Rain: May not fully transition before ending

Precipitation Ends: 2 p.m.

Total Snow Accumulation: 1 to 2 inches

Total Ice Accumulation: Light Glaze (up to 0.10")

Sussex

Overall Impact Level: Moderate

Winter Weather Advisory: 11 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday

First Flakes (Snow Begins): 2 a.m.

Snow Changes to Icy Mix: 8 a.m.

Icy Mix Changes to Rain: May not fully transition before ending

Precipitation Ends: 1 p.m.

Total Snow Accumulation: 1 to 2 inches

Total Ice Accumulation: Glaze (up to 0.25")

Somerset

Overall Impact Level: Moderate

Winter Weather Advisory: 11 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday

First Flakes (Snow Begins): Midnight

Snow Changes to Icy Mix: 5 a.m.

Icy Mix Changes to Rain: 10 a.m.

Precipitation Ends: 2 p.m.

Total Snow Accumulation: 1 to 2 inches

Total Ice Accumulation: Glaze (up to 0.25")

Salem

Overall Impact Level: Minor to Moderate

Winter Weather Advisory: 7 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday

First Flakes (Snow Begins): 7 p.m.

Snow Changes to Icy Mix: 11 p.m.

Icy Mix Changes to Rain: 7 a.m.

Precipitation Ends: Noon

Total Snow Accumulation: Coating to 1 inch

Total Ice Accumulation: Glaze (up to 0.25")

Passaic

Overall Impact Level: Minor to Moderate

Winter Weather Advisory: 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday

First Flakes (Snow Begins): 2 a.m.

Snow Changes to Icy Mix: 8 a.m.

Icy Mix Changes to Rain: May not fully transition before ending

Precipitation Ends: 2 p.m.

Total Snow Accumulation: 1 to 2 inches

Total Ice Accumulation: Light Glaze (up to 0.10")

Ocean

Overall Impact Level: Minor

Winter Weather Advisory: Inland: 11 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, Coast: None

First Flakes (Snow Begins): 10 p.m.

Snow Changes to Icy Mix: 2 a.m.

Icy Mix Changes to Rain: 6 a.m.

Precipitation Ends: 2 p.m.

Total Snow Accumulation: 0 to 1 inch

Total Ice Accumulation: Trace (up to 0.01")

Morris

Overall Impact Level: Moderate

Winter Weather Advisory: 11 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday

First Flakes (Snow Begins): 1 a.m.

Snow Changes to Icy Mix: 7 a.m.

Icy Mix Changes to Rain: May not fully transition before ending

Precipitation Ends: 1 p.m.

Total Snow Accumulation: 1 to 2 inches

Total Ice Accumulation: Glaze (up to 0.25")

Monmouth

Overall Impact Level: Minor

Winter Weather Advisory: 11 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday

First Flakes (Snow Begins): 11 p.m.

Snow Changes to Icy Mix: 3 a.m.

Icy Mix Changes to Rain: 8 a.m.

Precipitation Ends: 2 p.m.

Total Snow Accumulation: 0 to 1 inch

Total Ice Accumulation: Light Glaze (up to 0.10")

Middlesex

Overall Impact Level: Minor to Moderate

Winter Weather Advisory: Inland: 11 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, Coast: None

First Flakes (Snow Begins): Midnight

Snow Changes to Icy Mix: 4 a.m.

Icy Mix Changes to Rain: 9 a.m.

Precipitation Ends: 2 p.m.

Total Snow Accumulation: Coating to 2 inches

Total Ice Accumulation: Light Glaze (up to 0.10")

Mercer

Overall Impact Level: Minor to Moderate

Winter Weather Advisory: 11 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday

First Flakes (Snow Begins): 11 p.m.

Snow Changes to Icy Mix: 3 a.m.

Icy Mix Changes to Rain: 8 a.m.

Precipitation Ends: 1 p.m.

Total Snow Accumulation: Coating to 2 inches

Total Ice Accumulation: Glaze (up to 0.25")

Hunterdon

Overall Impact Level: Minor to Moderate

Winter Weather Advisory: 11 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday

First Flakes (Snow Begins): Midnight

Snow Changes to Icy Mix: 5 a.m.

Icy Mix Changes to Rain: 10 a.m.

Precipitation Ends: 1 p.m.

Total Snow Accumulation: 1 to 2 inches

Total Ice Accumulation: Glaze (up to 0.25")

Hudson

Overall Impact Level: Moderate

Winter Weather Advisory: 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday

First Flakes (Snow Begins): 2 a.m.

Snow Changes to Icy Mix: 9 a.m.

Icy Mix Changes to Rain: May not fully transition before ending

Precipitation Ends: 3 p.m.

Total Snow Accumulation: 1 to 2 inches

Total Ice Accumulation: Light Glaze (up to 0.10")

Gloucester

Overall Impact Level: Minor to Moderate

Winter Weather Advisory: 11 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday

First Flakes (Snow Begins): 8 p.m.

Snow Changes to Icy Mix: Midnight

Icy Mix Changes to Rain: 7 a.m.

Precipitation Ends: Noon

Total Snow Accumulation: Coating to 1 inch

Total Ice Accumulation: Glaze (up to 0.25")

Essex

Overall Impact Level: Minor to Moderate

Winter Weather Advisory: Western: 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Eastern: 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday

First Flakes (Snow Begins): 1 a.m.

Snow Changes to Icy Mix: 8 a.m.

Icy Mix Changes to Rain: May not fully transition before ending

Precipitation Ends: 3 p.m.

Total Snow Accumulation: 1 to 2 inches

Total Ice Accumulation: Light Glaze (up to 0.10")

Cumberland

Overall Impact Level: Minor

Winter Weather Advisory: 7 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday

First Flakes (Snow Begins): 7 p.m.

Snow Changes to Icy Mix: 11 p.m.

Icy Mix Changes to Rain: 7 a.m.

Precipitation Ends: Noon

Total Snow Accumulation: Coating to 1 inch

Total Ice Accumulation: Light Glaze (up to 0.10")

Cape May

Overall Impact Level: Minor

Winter Weather Advisory: Inland: 7 p.m. Wednesdayto 8 a.m. Thursday, Coast: None

First Flakes (Snow Begins): 7 p.m.

Snow Changes to Icy Mix: 10 p.m.

Icy Mix Changes to Rain: 5 a.m.

Precipitation Ends: Noon

Total Snow Accumulation: 0 to 1 inch

Total Ice Accumulation: Trace (up to 0.01")

Camden

Overall Impact Level: Minor to Moderate

Winter Weather Advisory: 11 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday

First Flakes (Snow Begins): 9 p.m.

Snow Changes to Icy Mix: 1 a.m.

Icy Mix Changes to Rain: 7 a.m.

Precipitation Ends: 1 p.m.

Total Snow Accumulation: Coating to 1 inch

Total Ice Accumulation: Glaze (up to 0.25")

Burlington

Overall Impact Level: Minor to Moderate

Winter Weather Advisory: 11 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday

First Flakes (Snow Begins): 10 p.m.

Snow Changes to Icy Mix: 2 a.m.

Icy Mix Changes to Rain: 7 a.m.

Precipitation Ends: 1 p.m.

Total Snow Accumulation: Coating to 1 inch

Total Ice Accumulation: Glaze (up to 0.25")

Bergen

Overall Impact Level: Minor to Moderate

Winter Weather Advisory: Western: 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Eastern: 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday

First Flakes (Snow Begins): 2 a.m.

Snow Changes to Icy Mix: 9 a.m.

Icy Mix Changes to Rain: May not fully transition before ending

Precipitation Ends: 3 p.m.

Total Snow Accumulation: 1 to 2 inches

Total Ice Accumulation: Light Glaze (up to 0.10")

Atlantic

Overall Impact Level: Minor

Winter Weather Advisory: Inland: 7 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday, Coast: None

First Flakes (Snow Begins): 8 p.m.

Snow Changes to Icy Mix: Midnight

Icy Mix Changes to Rain: 5 a.m.

Precipitation Ends: 1 p.m.

Total Snow Accumulation: 0 to 1 inch

Total Ice Accumulation: Trace (up to 0.01")

