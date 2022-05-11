More Crumbl Cookies are coming to New Jersey

A very popular and rapidly expanding cookie chain is adding more stores to New Jersey. Crumbl Cookies didn’t even exist a few years ago but now they’re in 32 states, including New Jersey.

The chain already has locations in Ocean, Clark, Englewood, Morristown, and opening this month in Holmdel. According to the Asbury Park Press, the same franchise owners who are opening the Holmdel store have two others planned, one in Brick and one in Cherry Hill. They hope to have the Brick location up and running by September.

Honestly, I’ve never had one, but the fans of Crumbl Cookies are pretty rabid. The company features a rotating selection of cookies, with five different cookies being available each week. One of this week’s specials:

Salted caramel cheesecake.

Some of the other unique cookies they offer:

Confetti cookie

Brownie batter

Red velvet white chip

Pink sugar

Classic Oatmeal Raisin

Mom’s recipe

Chilled Twix

Milk chocolate chip is always available.

They also sell ice cream.

They’ve become known for their distinctive pink box.

