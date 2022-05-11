More Crumbl Cookies are coming to New Jersey
A very popular and rapidly expanding cookie chain is adding more stores to New Jersey. Crumbl Cookies didn’t even exist a few years ago but now they’re in 32 states, including New Jersey.
The chain already has locations in Ocean, Clark, Englewood, Morristown, and opening this month in Holmdel. According to the Asbury Park Press, the same franchise owners who are opening the Holmdel store have two others planned, one in Brick and one in Cherry Hill. They hope to have the Brick location up and running by September.
Honestly, I’ve never had one, but the fans of Crumbl Cookies are pretty rabid. The company features a rotating selection of cookies, with five different cookies being available each week. One of this week’s specials:
Salted caramel cheesecake.
Some of the other unique cookies they offer:
Confetti cookie
Brownie batter
Red velvet white chip
Pink sugar
Classic Oatmeal Raisin
Mom’s recipe
Chilled Twix
Milk chocolate chip is always available.
They also sell ice cream.
They’ve become known for their distinctive pink box.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.
You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: