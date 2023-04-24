More and more dead dolphins in NJ, and for what? (Opinion)

Another dead dolphin washed ashore at a New Jersey beach last week. This time in Avalon. That makes 4 in a little more than 2 weeks and 28 in New Jersey and New York since December.

That's along with the 12 dead whales. It's becoming so commonplace that people may become numb to the fact that this is a startling amount of dead sea mammals in the waters off of our state.

The governor and other proponents of the useless pointless, money-making, virtue-signaling scam known at the offshore wind project say it has nothing to do with this carnage. Others, including congressmen, mayors and a host of animal rights groups and concerned citizens think maybe there is a connection. They just want a pause in the project and a thorough investigation into what IS causing these deaths.

Not every EXPERT agrees with these wind farm projects. An Oxford University professor says “wind power fails on every count,” adding that governments are ignoring “overwhelming evidence” of the inadequacies of wind power, “and resorting to bluster rather than reasoned analysis”.

That's from Oxford University mathematician and physicist, researcher at CERN and Fellow of Keble College, Emeritus Professor Wade Allison.

The professor warns of critical power shortages in the UK as we are seeing in more green states like California here in our county. That's the state our governor is trying to emulate in his unrealistic and risky green energy policies.

This past Saturday, beachgoers in Atlantic City saw banner planes with the sign that read SAVE-WHALES-STOP-WINDMILS.ORG

People heading out of town also saw billboards with the same message and a picture of a dead whale.

Maybe there is still enough attention to stop the elites from their diabolic obsession. As I've said before, it's like a religion to some ill-informed over-emotional true believers and a big power grab for ideologues like Murphy.

How many more sea mammals will it take for him to pause this nonsense? Maybe if one flopped up onto his Navesink River estate, he might think about it.

