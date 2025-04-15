End of an era: Beautiful waterfront Asbury Park restaurant is sold

🌙 An iconic restaurant in the heart of Asbury Park has been sold

🌙 The longtime owners are retiring

🌙 It's not clear what the new owners plan to do

ASBURY PARK — “Snap out of it!” That’s an iconic line that Loretta Castorini, played by Cher, says in the 1987 romantic drama "Moonstruck.”

But it might take some time before Luke Magliaro and Howard Raczkiewicz “snap out of it.”

The owners of Moonstruck Restaurant in Asbury Park have made the tough and emotional decision to sell this legendary spot after 36-plus years in business together.

Luke Magliaro and Howard Raczkiewicz, owners of Moonstruck Restaurant in Asbury Park (Facebook) Luke Magliaro and Howard Raczkiewicz, owners of Moonstruck Restaurant in Asbury Park (Facebook) loading...

The pair took to Facebook to say, “With very mixed emotions, we are formally announcing that at the end of April (fingers crossed) we are selling our beloved Moonstruck Restaurant.”

Their adventure started more than three decades ago, beginning with The Raspberry Café in Ocean Grove.

But now it’s time to retire, the men said, a decision that was very difficult to make. They made it a point to express their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to everyone who helped make Moonstruck an extraordinary and special place.

Moonstruck Restaurant, Asbury Park (Facebook) Moonstruck Restaurant, Asbury Park (Facebook) loading...

“We are so grateful to our wonderful employees, many of whom have been with us for decades. They are the backbone of our operation and the energy that has kept us going. Without them, we couldn’t have achieved the positive results we’ve enjoyed. We’re beyond thankful to all of them, past and present, for their love, dedication, and exemplary work ethic,” Magliaro and Raczkiewicz wrote.

They also expressed their deep appreciation to all their valued customers, repeated guests who they have known for years and with whom they have developed treasured friendships. It’s been a joy to watch their families grow through generations, they said.

A special thanks also went out to all their purveyors, sales representatives, service suppliers, and delivery personnel.

Moonstruck Restaurant, Asbury Park (Google Street View) Moonstruck Restaurant, Asbury Park (Google Street View) loading...

Moonstruck was not just a business to these men. It became family as they celebrated milestones and special occasions with families, friends, guests, and co-workers, they said.

“As the phase of this moon wanes, we find solace and hope in the knowledge that Moonstruck is once again in a waxing phase. We are passing the torch to new owners who plan to continue and expand the operation while ensuring its legacy lives on,” the men wrote.

The pair plan to stay on for a few weeks after the sale to help the new owners with the transition and hope to share insights as to what makes Moonstruck tick.

Once the announcement of the sale was posted, people commented on Facebook, many of them expressing their happiness for Luke and Howard’s deserved retirement, but also their sadness for Moonstruck’s unknown future.

“Congratulations on your retirement. You will be missed by many. We are happy for you but our hearts are sad. We go back to dinners at the Raspberry, you created something very special and you should be very proud.”

“So happy for your much deserved retirement Luke & Howard. Very glad you are passing Moonstruck on to capable hands. Much joy always to you, as you have brought to us many at your restaurants.”

“My heart is breaking!! I will miss Moonstruck SO much. Cheers to your retirement and the many years you’ve worked so hard to provide an amazing restaurant establishment for OG and AP to enjoy.”

“Sad for us but very happy for the two of you. Thank you for giving us the perfect date night.....EVERY time.....over the past 20 years...we can only cross our fingers that the new owners maintain the quality, warmth and consistency that you both have. Cheers to your next chapter!”

“What a beautiful heartfelt message. Thank you for always believing in me and my ability and making me feel like a special part of your family at Moonstruck. This makes me smile and cry all at the same time. blessings to you on your next adventures. Im sure the new owners know, They won the lottery with the crew they’re getting. ”

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom