Monmouth County to kick off the weekend with DWI checkpoint

HOWELL — The Monmouth County DWI Task Force is reminding drivers to have a plan before getting behind the wheel.

To stress the message, a crackdown is happening beginning Friday night.

The checkpoint will happen in Howell beginning at 11 p.m., according to Chief Michael Schneider, who is also the task force coordinator. Northbound traffic on Route 9 will be pulled off to the Regal Plaza until 3 a.m. Saturday.

“DWI arrests always rise during the summer months and the Monmouth County DWI Task Force will continue to do everything they can to further their goals of education, deterrence and enforcement,” Schneider said as part of a July crackdown.

Checkpoints, like those executed by the Monmouth County DWI Task Force, prove to be effective in curbing behavior for about a week, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. They stress these efforts have to be an almost regular occurrence.

