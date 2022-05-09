Monmouth County, NJ set to hold surplus auction this weekend

The 2022 Monmouth County spring surplus auction, sponsored by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners takes place this Saturday, May 14, beginning at 9 a.m.

The four-day event ends at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17 with items closing at one-minute intervals, until the conclusion.

"With both the spring and fall surplus auctions online, the county can serve more participants and receive bids from other states which can generate more revenue for the county," said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone.

He also made it clear that conducting the auction online has been beneficial for Monmouth County because it allows them to cut down on labor costs.

The county began the online auctions in 2008. To date, it has generated over $2 million, a direct saving for taxpayers, said Commissioner Nick DiRocco.

He called the online auctions a win-win for the county and the residents because it allows the county to sell vehicles and equipment it no longer needs to those who can make use of them.

Surplus items from the County's Fleet Services, Reclamation Center, Buildings and Grounds, Parks, Sherriff's Office, and Prosecutor's Office will be sold.

All items for sale may be inspected from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, May 16, and Tuesday, May 17 by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, contact Mark Pajor at 732-431-7290 ext. 7299.

Successful bidders may pick up their items between Thursday, May 19, and Friday, May 20, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. by appointment only. Those who do not pick up their items by 3 p.m. on May 20, will be liable for storage fees equal to 2% of the sale price per business day, or $25 per business day, whichever is greater.

Please contact:

Mark Pajor at 732-431-7290 ext. 7299 – for lot number series 200,300,400

Agent Neil Scully at 731-431-7160 ext. 2905 – for lot series 100

A full list of the auction items with pictures, descriptions, and terms of sale will be posted on May 14 at www.usgovbid.com.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.