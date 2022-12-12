Monmouth County, NJ 2023 Travel Guide cover photo contest underway

FREEHOLD — Calling all photographers! Grab your lens and dial up your imagination.

The Monmouth County Board of County of Commissioners has announced its inaugural Monmouth County Travel Guide Cover Photo Contest, which is open now through Feb. 1, 2023.

The winning photo will be featured on the cover of the guide, which is requested worldwide, said Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone.

“Additionally, it will be showcased in future marketing efforts with the photographer’s spotlight placed in the official travel guide,” he said.

The runners-up will have their photos published in the 2023 guide, as well.

How to submit a cover contest photo?

Photo orientation preference is vertical. If the photo is horizontal, the image must be at least 3,000 pixels tall.

The photo should not exceed 10 MB.

The photo must be submitted in JPG format.

The photo must NOT have any watermarks.

What are the official rules of the cover photo contest?

Individuals submitting photos must be at least 18 years old. Anyone under 18 will need parental consent.

Multiple entries are encouraged.

All photos must be submitted via the website submission form and include all required contact information.

Photos must be taken within Monmouth County.

Monmouth County Tourism will select the finalists. The runners-up will receive placement inside the travel guide with photo credit.

The contest is open until Feb. 1, 2023.

“We can’t wait to see all of the amazing photos of our county. We invite everyone to grab a camera and capture a photo that shows how Monmouth County is one of the best tourism destinations in the world,” Arnone said.

Be sure to visit The Monmouth County Tourism social media pages on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to vote for your favorite.

For more information about the contest, visit here.

