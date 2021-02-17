Monmouth County man turns $5 bet into $1 million

It’s every gambler’s dream to place small wager and hit it big at the casino. Well it happened, big time, to a Jersey guy. A man from Monmouth County, Frank Nagy, became an instant millionaire playing poker at the Tropicana in Atlantic City. He hit a progressive jackpot that had been growing since August of 2019.

To be eligible, according to the Press of Atlantic City, guests had to try their luck on a progressive game at Tropicana, Caesars Atlantic City or Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, which includes Four Card Poker, Let It Ride, Three Card Poker, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Mississippi Stud Poker and Texas Hold’em Poker, located in each casino’s table games section.

To show what an awesome guy he is, Nagy spread the wealth, giving the dealers $50,000 to split! The win marks the largest MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game in Caesars Entertainment’s history. “We are thrilled to celebrate this huge win with one of our longtime customers at Tropicana,” said Steve Callender, regional president for Caesars Entertainment Atlantic City.

A progressive jackpot is a jackpot (usually at a slot machine, or, as in this case, a poker machine) that grows at predetermined rate each time it is not won. After someone hits it, it resets. Frank’s jackpot had been growing for a year and a half! Not only is it nice to see someone hit it big like that, the fact that he gave such a generous tip to employees who’ve been suffering through reduced hours because of the pandemic, makes me glad that he’s the one who struck it rich.

