You can score big at the Monmouth County online fall surplus auction

FREEHOLD — Vehicles, trucks, equipment, and other miscellaneous items will be available for sale, starting this weekend.

It’s that time of year for the Monmouth County Fall Surplus Online Auction conducted by USGovBid/Auction Liquidation Services.

It will begin on Oct. 19, and continue through Oct. 22, The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced.

“Dozens of items such as vehicles, equipment, and other items will be available for bidding in our 2024 fall surplus online auction,” said Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works and Engineering.

The county can serve more participants with the auction, and receive bids from other states. This, in turn, can generate more money for Monmouth County, Arnone said.

The items to be sold come from various county departments including vehicles, trucks, and equipment. They may be inspected between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 at the Monmouth County Public Works and Engineering Complex in Freehold.

Successful bidders must pick up their items on either Oct. 24 or Oct. 25 between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., by appointment only.

Those who do not pick up their items during those days and time slots will be liable for storage fees equal to 2% of the sale price per business day, or $25 per business day, whichever amount is greater. The items will only be held for up to three business days, the Board of County Commissioners said.

Monmouth County began auctioning its surplus property online in 2008. In the almost two decades since then, the auctions have generated more than $4 million for Monmouth County, said Commissioner Dominick “Nick” DiRocco.

“Our spring and fall online auctions allow the county to sell vehicles, equipment, and other items that are no longer needed and in doing so, provide this positive program for the county and its taxpayers,” DiRocco said.

To take part in the auction, bidders must first register here.

Potential bidders with any questions can reach out to Mark Pajor at 732-431-7290, ext. 4.

