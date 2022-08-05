Monkeypox declared a national emergency: Where to get the vaccine in NJ

As unbelievable as it sounds, monkeypox is real and is rapidly spreading. Between COVID and now this, it seems as though a simple cold or sickness just doesn’t exist anymore.

While the risk of getting monkeypox is higher for some more than others, that doesn’t mean anyone is safe from contracting it. In efforts to stop the spread and protect New Jersyeans, two more vaccine sites will be opening adding to the several that are already operating in the state.

The newest sites are located in Camden and Bergen counties, and anyone who feels like they may have been exposed can come and be vaccinated at any time. Check out exact locations for the vaccinations here.

While there is only a limited amount of vaccines that NJ has been given, these sites will make it more obtainable for those who strongly believe that they need it.

One of the main issues with monkeypox is that while we know most cases have been among members of the LGBTQ community, particularly men who have sex with men. There isn’t exact data as to where most same-sex couples live in NJ. Demographic information like that would make it easier to decide where these sites should be located. Right now, it’s a stab in the dark. This makes it more difficult for there to be accurate distribution across the state.

The good news is, according to nj.gov, New Jersey is expecting additional doses from the federal government and as the state gets additional supplies the Health Department will continue to expand access to the vaccine.

Additionally, these vaccine sites and resources have been made extremely public, out of the hope that if someone needs to be vaccinated, they will know exactly where to go.

Thousands of people have now tested positive and while the number may be small now, we know how this kind of thing works.

If you or someone you know could be at a high risk of monkeypox, check out these resources and see if you can participate in any of these preventative measures.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

