Monday NJ weather: Sunny start, cloudy end, cool temperatures

At least we have sunshine. The world is a weird place now, as the coronavirus pandemic and pandemonium continues to affect our everyday life. Of course, the weather does not stop, so I'll still be here every day with your "social distancing" forecast.

This weekend's lovely sunshine will continue for New Jersey for the first half of Monday. There is definitely a chill in the air Monday morning though, with temperatures ranging from near 30 degrees (inland) to around 40 degrees (coast). We'll end up on the cool side Monday afternoon too, with highs limited to the mid 40s. I think it's only our second or third below-normal day of March so far.

As the HRRR model forecast shows, Monday could be New Jersey's second day of below-normal temperatures in March so far. (College of DuPage Meteorology)

Clouds will start to roll in Monday afternoon, with skies becoming mostly cloudy to overcast by Monday evening.

Our next storm system will start pushing in late Monday night. A chance of showers will develop after Midnight. And just like almost every storm systems this winter, we're looking at mainly raindrops. Models suggest a brief period of light snow is possible at onset, but only in far northern NJ (read: Sussex County).

Through much of Tuesday, we'll see scattered rain showers. Occasional raindrops and drizzle, nothing heavy, nothing dramatic. In fact, we should see a drying trend Tuesday afternoon, especially in central and southern NJ.

A southeasterly wind complicates Tuesday's temperature forecast. Most of the state should reach mid 50s. But that wind is coming off the still-cool ocean waters, so the immediate Jersey Shore may end up a few degrees cooler. (Maybe even upper 40s?)

Wednesday promises to bring a return of dry, pleasant weather. We'll see lots of sunshine from morning through afternoon, before clouds return Wednesday evening. High temperatures will be just above seasonal norms, in the mid to upper 50s.

A series of atmospheric impulses will bring more wet weather to the Garden State in the Thursday-Friday time frame. The latest model guidance shows approximately three rounds of rain in that window. But the damp weather comes with a warmup too!

Thursday morning looks wet, with pre-dawn showers leading to a brief period of steadier rain through about mid-morning. Then Thursday turns mostly cloudy and breezy. High temperatures will range from about 50 in North Jersey to 60s in South Jersey.

By the way, Spring officially springs at 11:50 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

Another batch of showers is forecast to swing through New Jersey late Thursday night through early Friday morning. And the final round of scattered rain will come late Friday.

Friday will also be a windy day, with potential 50 mph gusts out of the southwest. That is very much a warming wind, as thermometers potentially push into the 70s for most of the state. 80 degrees is a possibility for interior South Jersey on Friday!

A big cooldown will settle in for the weekend. But at least our only weather woe will be a stiff breeze. I'm seeing a clouds-to-sun situation for Saturday, with temperatures settling around the lower-mid 50s in the afternoon. Sunday will be undeniably cool, with highs only in the lower 40s — potentially 10 degrees below normal for late March.

