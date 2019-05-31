KEANSBURG — The man who raped and stabbing to death his 11-year-old neighbor was angrily confronted by her mother Friday — who said she wished for him to burn in hell for all eternity.

Before that could happen, he'll likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

Andreas Erazo, 20, was sentenced to 75 years in prison for first-degree murder and 50 years for aggravated sexual assault of Abbiegail “Abbie” Smith in July 2017, according to the Monmouth County Proseutor's Office. The two sentences will be served concurrently, and would have Erazo in jail until he's 95 years old. He wouldn't be eligible for parole until he's in his 80s.

Smith was found wrapped in a blanket and bound with a computer cord on a rear roof of the apartment building on Hancock Avenue, where she lived with her mother, 12 hours after being reported missing. A medical examiner concluded she had been stabbed in the neck.

During his sentencing hearing, Abbiegail’s mother, Carol Bennett told Erazo she had one question for him: "why did you murder my daughter," according to the Asbury Park Press . The paper reported he did not say anything while in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Prior to the trial, Erazo's only explanation of his actions was that he thought she was an intruder, which he later admitted was a lie. He pleaded guilty t o murder and rape in February, the day before his trial was scheduled to begin.

According to the Asbury Park Press , Erazo will have to sere 63 years and nine months before he can be considered for parole.

