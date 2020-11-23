Mom drove drunk, and now 4-year-old is dead, cops say

A 4-year old girl from Monmouth County died after a crash in which her mother was charged with DUI, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Paige Scully was behind the wheel on Wednesday night around 8 p.m. after leaving a bar in Rush Township, Pennsylvania and lost control of her Nissan Altima on Route 367, police said. Her daughter, Aubree Arlene Engstrom, was severely injured in the crash and was flown to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said they found an open container of alcohol in the car, and Scully failed a field sobriety test. Scully was charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless endangerment and DUI.

According to her obituary, posted by the Day Funeral Home in Keyport, the 4-year-old loved to play with Barbie dolls, swim and paint.

"Every room she stomped into, she lit up with her beautiful smile. Her smile and contagious laugh will be sorely missed by everyone she knew," her obituary says.

A private service will be held for family and close friends.

