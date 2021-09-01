MIDDLETOWN — The academic year will begin three school days late at public schools in this township, after mold was found in numerous classrooms at two elementary schools.

In a letter sent to the community, Middletown Township Superintendent of Schools Mary Ellen Walker said each room in all district elementary, middle, and high schools will be tested following the discovery of surface mold at Lincroft and Nut Swamp Elementary Schools.

A visual inspection of every elementary classroom in the district did not reveal any additional, visible mold, according to Walker.

Walker said a "corrective action plan" will be put into place to remove moisture from any affected rooms and remediate the mold.

The district now expects the year to begin Monday, Sept. 13, instead of Wednesday, Sept. 8 as originally scheduled. Fall co-curricular activities such as athletics and band will continue outdoor practices in the interim, Walker said, but locker rooms will be closed.

Further information will be forthcoming on makeup days.

Middletown Township Public Schools most recently made headlines for backing off a proposal to defy Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 mask mandate.

