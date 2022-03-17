Mobile home destroyed by fire — not an explosion — in Southampton, NJ

SOUTHAMPTON — A mobile home in a neighborhood off Route 206 in the Vincentown section of Southampton was destroyed and three others damaged by a fire early Thursday morning

Vincent Fire Co. Chief Scott Mitchell told New Jersey 101.5 that contrary to a social media report, the home in the Mobile Estates development did not explode and the cause of the fire remained under investigation. It is not considered suspicious.

The two adult residents of the home on Edgewood Place were at a neighbor's house at the time of the fire. No residents or firefighters were injured. The home was declared a total loss, according to Mitchell.

The heat caused siding to melt on three other homes and damaged at least four cars. Utilities were temporarily turned off to the four homes.

Red Cross New Jersey provided temporary housing, food and clothing for the residents.

