Mobile brick oven pizza opening first restaurant in Nutley, NJ

Tell me something better than wood fire brick oven pizza?

The fluffy dough, hot toppings, crisp, sometimes burnt (but in a good way) crust, there is no pizza that tastes better than that.

Neapolitan pizza is the best kind to make in a brick oven and that’s exactly what Emilio’s Wood Fire Pizza does but on the go.

They are a New Jersey company that makes Neapolitan pizza out of a mobile wood fire brick oven.

You can find Emilio’s at festivals and street fairs, but soon you’ll be able to permanently find them in Nutley, New Jersey.

Owner Rafael Ruiz says they’ll be opening up this July or August focusing on traditional Neapolitan pizza and small appetizers.

Rafael started this empire by building a brick oven in his backyard and 2 ½ years later decided to start Emilio’s. It clearly worked out.

Emilio is Rafael’s middle name, but also his great grandfather’s name which is a huge honor and dedication.

If you take a look at their Instagram or Facebook page, there is nothing but great reviews and some great-looking pizza pies. Every pie is made from scratch with fresh ingredients.

Emilio’s is not only making public appearances around New Jersey, but you have the opportunity to book them for private events like a work gathering, birthday party, family reunion, or even a wedding.

If you can’t wait until they open their restaurant, follow Emilio’s on their social media pages to find out where they will be around the state: emilios_woodfirepizza on Instagram and “Emilio's Wood Fire Pizza” on Facebook.

