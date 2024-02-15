NJ man, 22, killed by hit-run driver in Nutley

🚨The crash in Nutley was a hit-and-run

Two pedestrians died Wednesday night in separate crashes with vehicles in Nutley and Lawrence, one of which was a hit-and-run.

Wiston Perlaza, 22, of Paterson, was one of two pedestrians struck around 7 p.m. on Milton Avenue in Nutley near the Garden State Parkway overpass, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

He was taken to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver did not remain at the scene. Stephens did not provide a description of the vehicle involved.

A second person was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. Their identity was not disclosed. RLS Metro Breaking News reported that Perlaza was walking with his grandmother.

Wiston Perlaza

Five days short of his birthday

A GoFundMe page organized by Erick Ferrer said Perlaza's birthday was in five days.

"Bebe was a happy young man full of life, love and endless possibilities. Always happy with the simplicities of life and the lessons to be learned," Ferrer wrote. "He will always be remembered with the beautiful smile and big heart he had for his family, friends and all things and persons he loved."

Stephens asked anyone with information about the crash to call the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.

Fatal pedestrian crash on Route 1 south in Lawrence 2/14/24

Pedestrian hit on Route 1

A pedestrian was struck on Route 1 southbound in Lawrence Township near Quakerbridge Road around 6:40 p.m., according to police Lt. Kevin Reading. The driver, a 39-year-old from Ewing, and the passengers were not injured.

The identity of the pedestrian is not known. No charges have been filed pending an investigation.

