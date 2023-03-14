Mob themed burger joint is opening a second NJ location

A popular burger restaurant has plans to open a second North Jersey location. Mob Burger currently has a location in Wood Ridge and is opening a new one in Hackensack later this month.

According to NorthJersey.com, three siblings, Waldy and Kevin Salinas, along with sister Sandra Grande, started off with a pizza restaurant, Jersey Pizza in Wood Ridge. They then expanded to open Mob Burger when a shop around the corner became available.

It’s called Mob Burger because they have burgers named for mob movies and mobsters, both real and fictional.

The Bada Bing Stuff BBQ burger

The Godfather with chicken patty and fried egg

Loaded Mob Burger with mac and cheese

The Gotti

The Good Ol Jersey Burger with two hash browns and Taylor Ham (their description, not mine)

The Gangster

The Goodfellas Burger

The Tony Soprano served on Texas Toast grilled cheese

The Tony Soprano Loaded Lobster Mac and Cheese Burger

Mob Dog the Donnie Brasco

The Goodfella Burger

Adrian’s Mob Burger

Mob Burger adds to their gourmet burgers with a variety of toppings, including bacon jam and truffle aioli. They also have vegetarian and gluten free options.

The new store will be on Main Street in Hackensack at the site of the former Mark’s Pizza.

